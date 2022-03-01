English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    'Prove you are with us', Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges EU

    "The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (File Image)

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (File Image)

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

    "The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

    "Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine," he continued.
    Reuters
    Tags: #European Union #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskiy #World News
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 05:47 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.