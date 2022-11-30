 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Proud, scared and conflicted. What the China protesters told me.

New York Times
Nov 30, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Young Chinese are protesting the country’s harsh “zero-Covid” policy and even urging its top leader, Xi Jinping, to step down. It’s something China hasn’t seen since 1989

In semi-autonomous Hong Kong, where mass democracy protests erupted in 2019, dozens gathered at the Chinese University to mourn the victims of the Urumqi fire. "Don't look away. Don't forget," protesters shouted. (Image: AFP)

Li Yuan (The New New World)

They went to their first demonstrations. They chanted their first protest slogans. They had their first encounters with the police. Then they went home, shivering in disbelief at how they had challenged the most powerful authoritarian government in the world and the most iron-fisted leader China has seen in decades.

Young Chinese are protesting the country’s harsh “zero-Covid” policy and even urging its top leader, Xi Jinping, to step down. It’s something China hasn’t seen since 1989, when the ruling Communist Party brutally cracked down on the pro-democracy demonstrators, mostly college students. No matter what happens in the days and weeks ahead, the young protesters presented a new threat to the rule of Xi, who has eliminated his political opponents and suppressed any voice that challenges his rule.

Also Read | China hints at relaxing zero-COVID policy amid global outcry over crackdown on protests

Such public dissent was unimaginable until a few days ago. These same young people, when they mentioned Xi online, used euphemisms like “X,” “he” or “that person,” afraid to even utter the president’s name. They put up with whatever the government put them through: harsh pandemic restrictions, high unemployment rates, fewer books available to read, movies to watch and games to play.

Then something cracked.