English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Top Themes For Samvat 2079 | RIL, ICICI Bank & HUL In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Proud of him: Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

    Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

    PTI
    October 25, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
    Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File image: Reuters)

    Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy (File image: Reuters)

    "We are proud of him and wish him success," Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said in his first comments on the elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

    Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

    "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy said in first first reaction emailed to PTI. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom." The son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

    He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.
    PTI
    Tags: #Narayan Murthy #Rishi Sunak #rishi sunak UK PM
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.