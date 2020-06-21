Protester arrested outside US President Donald Trump's rally venue

The protester was wearing a T-shirt that said “I Can't Breathe” — the dying words of George Floyd, whose death has inspired a global push for racial justice.
Tulsa police said they have arrested a woman who was inside a secure area outside an arena set to host President Donald Trump's first campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic. The woman was seen on June 20 on live video sitting cross-legged on the ground in peaceful protest when officers pulled her away by the arms and later put her in handcuffs. She said her name was Sheila Buck and that she was from Tulsa.
As officers put handcuffed her, Buck said they were hurting her and told them to stop. She was wearing a T-shirt that said “I Can't Breathe” — the dying words of George Floyd, whose death has inspired a global push for racial justice.
Buck said she had a ticket to the Trump rally and was told she was being arrested for trespassing. She said she was not part of any organized group. Police said in a news release the officers tried for several minutes to talk Buck into leaving and that she was taken into custody for obstruction after police were asked by the Trump campaign to remove her from the area.
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!