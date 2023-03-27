Protest-hit Israel faces general strike call over govt reforms

The hard-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced more protests and calls for a general strike Monday against its controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

Netanyahu was due to address the nation later Monday, a day after sacking his defence minister who had broken ranks over the divisive issue, and after President Isaac Herzog again urged an immediate stop to the reform package "for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel".

Israel's top trade union chief called a general strike to protest against the proposed changes, which would weaken the powers of the judiciary and which demonstrators have for months decried as a threat to Israeli liberal democracy.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. "From the moment this press conference ends, the State of Israel stops."

The Israel Medical Association quickly followed suit, also announcing "a full strike in the health system" that will impact all public hospitals. Netanyahu was expected to address the nation later Monday, with speculation in Israeli media that he could pause the judicial reforms. Related stories Nomura cautions on Credit Suisse hiring as rivals grab talent

China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless The nationwide walkout was called hours after Herzog pressed for an immediate halt to the judicial programme, following more major demonstrations and street clashes in Tel Aviv overnight. "For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Herzog said in a statement. The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited months of protests and sparked concern from Israel's top allies including the United States. The White House noted that President Joe Biden recently told Netanyahu that "democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship". Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox allies, has argued the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary. - 'Deep worry' - Yoav Gallant, the former defence minister and staunch ally of Netanyahu, earlier called for a halt to the reforms -- with lawmakers scheduled to vote this week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed. "The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies," said Gallant of the right-wing Likud party. "It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel's security." Moments after Netanyahu sacked Gallant, demonstrators seized a central highway in Tel Aviv, blocking traffic and burning tyres. Some threw metal barricades while police deployed water cannon. "Israel is not a dictatorship," protesters chanted as a large crowd waved national flags and blew airhorns. "Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes," Herzog said. "The entire nation is rapt with deep worry ...Our security, economy, society — all are under threat." After months of rallies, including a weekend demonstration that brought out an estimated 200,000 people in Tel Aviv, protesters in the coastal city said it felt like "a sort of climax". In Jerusalem, demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the prime minister's residence, while others rallied in the northern city of Haifa and Beer Sheva in the south. The activist movement has announced a "national paralysis week", including protests outside ministers' homes and parliament. - 'Illegal' intervention - Gallant, a former general, was named to his post in December as part of Netanyahu's new government. Two other Likud lawmakers have voiced support for Gallant, raising questions over whether the government could count on a majority if it pushes ahead with a vote. Israel's consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, tendered his resignation Sunday over Netanyahu's "dangerous decision". Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that while the prime minister had sacked Gallant, he "cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition". A parliamentary committee has amended the draft law to make it more acceptable to opponents, but the opposition has ruled out backing any part of the reform package now. Netanyahu last week vowed to "responsibly advance" the reforms and "end the rift" they have caused. In response, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday accused Netanyahu of "illegal" public intervention on the process of adopting the judicial reforms. Netanyahu is on trial over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he denies. His broadcast gave rise to contempt of court accusations filed with the Supreme Court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an anti-corruption campaign group. The group's complaint alleges Netanyahu violated a court ruling that an accused prime minister does not have the right to act in a matter that could constitute a conflict of interest.

AFP