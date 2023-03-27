 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protest-hit Israel faces general strike call over govt reforms

AFP
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The hard-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced more  protests and calls for a general strike Monday against its controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

Netanyahu was due to address the nation later Monday, a day after sacking his defence minister who had broken ranks over the divisive issue, and after President Isaac Herzog again urged an immediate stop to the reform package "for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel".

Israel's top trade union chief called a general strike to protest against the proposed changes, which would weaken the powers of the judiciary and which demonstrators have for months decried as a threat to Israeli liberal democracy.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. "From the moment this press conference ends, the State of Israel stops."