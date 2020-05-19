App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Protection in style: Chinese designer makes silk coronavirus masks

Zhou, whose Dejin fashion brand recently exhibited at China Fashion Week, has been making embroidered silk masks equipped with high specification N-95 air filters since February, providing the fashion-conscious with protective options.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Adorned with intricate designs of orchids, camellias and Chinese characters symbolising good luck, the stylish silk masks created by Chinese fashion designer Zhou Li have become coveted items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zhou, whose Dejin fashion brand recently exhibited at China Fashion Week, has been making embroidered silk masks equipped with high specification N95 air filters since February, providing the fashion-conscious with protective options.

"When the situation turned very serious, we saw that many people needed to change their masks every four hours," said Zhou, explaining how she came up with the idea for the reusable masks made from colourful Chinese silk.

Now, as China and other countries lift restrictions, Zhou expects masks will be a necessity for the foreseeable future. She has adapted hers for summer, making them with a thinner silk that allows for better breathability in warmer weather.

The 55-year-old, who is director of design at Shandong Sunbird Garment company, enjoys adding traditional Chinese motifs to her work.

A yellow mask displayed at a workshop in Beijing's art district is decorated with golden orchids, representing a harmonious family with abundant wealth and many children.

Zhou is also designing personal protective suits, many also featuring flowers, after her friends asked for stylish outer wear to use during air travel.

The company can make around 600 masks a day, and sells them online at 118 yuan ($16) a piece. Zhou plans to market them by inviting influencers to participate in live-streaming on e-commerce platforms, and hopes to expand sales in England and Italy.

"I hope people can wear my masks that protect them, make them look beautiful, bring them good luck and keep them safe," she said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Mask #World News

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

