172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|professional-memer-needed-bud-light-seltzer-wants-to-hire-its-first-chief-meme-officer-5749011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Professional memer needed: Bud Light Seltzer wants to hire its first Chief Meme Officer

Applications for the post of Chief Meme Officer are open to all persons aged 21 years and above till September 20. It will be a three-month stint and the winning candidate will be paid $5,000 per month

Moneycontrol News

Are you a job seeker who lives by memes? Bud Light Seltzer is offering a job that may fit your profile just perfectly!

Bud Light -- a 100-calorie beverage brand -- has an opening for its first-ever 'Chief Meme Officer' (CMO). As the title suggests, the job entails making and curating memes centred on the brand and the drinks.

The job listing was posted on LinkedIn and Twitter and was shared by Andy Goeler, Vice President of Bud Light marketing, on Instagram. As per the job listing, “the brand is searching for their first-ever CMO -- also known as 'Chief Meme Officer' – for its Bud Light Seltzer portfolio.”

The Chief Meme Officer will have to design authentic seltzer memes. The brand wants someone with fresh thinking as “a hard seltzer is only as good as its memes,” as per the company.

“The brand will recruit the best memers out there to join the brand’s marketing team for the next three months to help curate epic Bud Light Seltzer memes.”

Applications for the post are open to all persons aged 21 years and above, who would be interested in joining the Bud Light’s marketing team for three months. The company is accepting applications till September 20. The candidate who makes the cut will be paid $5,000 per month.

Those eligible can apply at budlightseltzerneedsmemes.com and also download meme templates available at the link to start experimenting.

 
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Business #HR #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.