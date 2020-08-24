Professional memer needed: Bud Light Seltzer wants to hire its first Chief Meme Officer

Are you a job seeker who lives by memes? Bud Light Seltzer is offering a job that may fit your profile just perfectly!

Bud Light -- a 100-calorie beverage brand -- has an opening for its first-ever 'Chief Meme Officer' (CMO). As the title suggests, the job entails making and curating memes centred on the brand and the drinks.

The job listing was posted on LinkedIn and Twitter and was shared by Andy Goeler, Vice President of Bud Light marketing, on Instagram. As per the job listing, “the brand is searching for their first-ever CMO -- also known as 'Chief Meme Officer' – for its Bud Light Seltzer portfolio.”

The Chief Meme Officer will have to design authentic seltzer memes. The brand wants someone with fresh thinking as “a hard seltzer is only as good as its memes,” as per the company.

“The brand will recruit the best memers out there to join the brand’s marketing team for the next three months to help curate epic Bud Light Seltzer memes.”

Applications for the post are open to all persons aged 21 years and above, who would be interested in joining the Bud Light’s marketing team for three months. The company is accepting applications till September 20. The candidate who makes the cut will be paid $5,000 per month.

Those eligible can apply at budlightseltzerneedsmemes.com and also download meme templates available at the link to start experimenting.