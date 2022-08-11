Pro-Moscow official says Ukraine striking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A local resident walks near his residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 10. (Image: Reuters)

A pro-Moscow official said Thursday the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine had once again come under the Ukrainian army's rocket and artillery fire.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky's militants once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territory near the nuclear facility," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.