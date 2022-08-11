English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pro-Moscow official says Ukraine striking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky's militants once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territory near the nuclear facility," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

    AFP
    August 11, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    A local resident walks near his residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 10. (Image: Reuters)

    A local resident walks near his residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 10. (Image: Reuters)

    A pro-Moscow official said Thursday the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine had once again come under the Ukrainian army's rocket and artillery fire.

    "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky's militants once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and territory near the nuclear facility," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskiy #Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 08:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.