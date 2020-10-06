Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chris Hemsworth to discuss climate change at TED Countdown on October 10

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth are all set to be part of the closing session of the TED Countdown on October 10 to discuss climate change. The actors are likely to discuss how individuals and communities can contribute to paving a path for a better future.



.@priyankachopra will be hosting a session at the @TEDCountdown along with @chrishemsworth on Saturday, 10th October between 3:30 pm-4:30 pm ET (Sunday 1 am - 2 am IST) to discuss climate change & how we, as individuals & communities, can contribute to shaping a better future. pic.twitter.com/d20FDAIlBb

The virtual event will see the 38-year-old actress offering insights on the road ahead in tackling environmental issues. Chopra's team also took to Twitter to share the news.

Sharing details about the event, the official website stated, “This closing session will explore the road ahead. How to think urgently and long-term about climate change. How to take into account the interests of future generations in today’s decisions. How we, as individuals, communities, and organisations, can contribute to shaping a better future. The Countdown is on!”