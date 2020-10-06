172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|priyanka-chopra-jonas-chris-hemsworth-to-discuss-climate-change-at-ted-countdown-on-october-10-5929551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 04:29 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chris Hemsworth to discuss climate change at TED Countdown on October 10

The virtual event will see actors Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth offering insights on the road ahead in tackling environmental issues at TED Countdown

Moneycontrol News

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chris Hemsworth are all set to be part of the closing session of the TED Countdown on October 10 to discuss climate change. The actors are likely to discuss how individuals and communities can contribute to paving a path for a better future.

The virtual event will see the 38-year-old actress offering insights on the road ahead in tackling environmental issues. Chopra's team also took to Twitter to share the news.

Sharing details about the event, the official website stated, “This closing session will explore the road ahead. How to think urgently and long-term about climate change. How to take into account the interests of future generations in today’s decisions. How we, as individuals, communities, and organisations, can contribute to shaping a better future. The Countdown is on!”
