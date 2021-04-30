Princess Diana's wedding gown will go on public display after 25 years

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day (Image: Flickr)

Princess Diana’s taffeta wedding dress, made by British designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel, which she wore in her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, will go on public display for the first time in 25 years.

The deceased British Royal’s wedding gown will go on display from June at the Kensington Palace located in West London, where Princess Diana used to reside. The gown was last displayed at Kensington Palace in 1995.

The decision to put the gown on public display was announced by the Royals after Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duke of Cambridge Prince William decided to loan the historic ensemble.



This summer we’re welcoming you back to #KensingtonPalace in royal style

See the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales in our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between designer and royal client, opening 3 June https://t.co/7N6PEVsGoB#RoyalStyle pic.twitter.com/IRnU334hDY — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) April 26, 2021

The Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) announced the news on their Twitter and on their website. They wrote: “On display will be the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales, on show for the first time at Kensington Palace in 25 years, in addition to a rare, surviving toile for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother; consort of King George VI.”

Describing Princess Diana’s wedding dress on the website, Historic Royal Palaces wrote that the gown features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that once belonged to Queen Mary – Prince Charles’ great grandmother.

Lady Diana’s white dress also featured a 25-feet sequin encrusted train, that had covered the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral, and continues to be the longest train worn in Royal history.

At the upcoming exhibition, a rare toile from the 1937 coronation gown of Elizabeth -- the Queen’s mother and consort to King George VI – will also be on display.