English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Prince William honoured to be made Prince of Wales

    William was given the title, previously held by his father for more than 50 years, following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth last week.

    Reuters
    September 11, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

    Prince William said he was honoured to be made the new Prince of Wales when he spoke with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Sunday, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

    William was given the title, previously held by his father for more than 50 years, following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth last week.

    "The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess's deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George's life," the statement said.

    "The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales. They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them."
    Reuters
    Tags: #British royal family #King Charles #Prince of Wales #Prince William
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.