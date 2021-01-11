Prince Charles to unveil Earth Charter at One Planet Summit in Paris

Prince Charles is set to unveil Terra Carta, also known as Earth Charter, to give businesses a roadmap to move to a sustainable future by 2030. The Prince of Wales will urge corporate leaders to support the initiative at the One Planet Summit in Paris on January 11, his office said.

The aim is “to bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and planet over the coming decade," he is expected to say in a speech, as per the comments released in a statement.

"I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilise the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy," Charles is expected to say at the event.

The charter is a part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative launched by Prince Charles with the World Economic Forum in 2020.

The 17-page, 85-point Terra Carta, sets out an immediate ten-point action plan for businesses to provide a roadmap to a more sustainable future for the private sector.

Charles will launch his project at the One Planet Summit in Paris. Organisations supporting the project include Bank of America, AstraZeneca, HSBC, Heathrow Airport and BP.

In September 2020, the heir to the British throne had rolled out a six-step "Marshall-like plan" focused on climate change solutions. Prince Charles has warned that the unfolding climate emergency will soon dwarf the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.