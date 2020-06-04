App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prince Charles calls for 'sustainable' economy post COVID-19, says climate change bigger threat

Reducing carbon emission and ensuring sustainable employment were some of the measures he proposed for “The Great Reset”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus crisis that has eclipsed the global economy for the majority of 2020 so far has brought businesses around the world to their knees, but it presents a unique opportunity to build an economy which is much more sustainable, according to Prince Charles.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “The Great Reset”, the Prince of Wales said that before COVID-19 a bigger threat was looming in the name of climate change whose effect on the world economy could be more damaging than the pandemic.

“The threat of climate change has been more gradual — but its devastating reality for many people and their livelihoods around the world, and its ever greater potential to disrupt, surpasses even that of COVID-19,” the heir apparent to the British throne said.

“If we look at the planet as if it were a patient, we can see that our activities have been damaging her immune system, and she has been struggling to function and thrive due to the strain we have put on her vital organs.”

Prince Charles added that we have a "golden opportunity" to stimulate a more circular bioeconomy “that gives back to nature as much as we take from her”.

He said that to ensure we are on a greener path, companies and policymakers need to bring changes that capture the imagination and will of humanity and also work toward sustainable employment. Economies around the world need to transition to net-zero carbon emissions, the Prince added.

“Countries, businesses and industries moving together can create efficiencies in economies of scale that will allow us to leapfrog our collective progress and accelerate our transition.”

Prince Charles has had firsthand experience with the deadly virus after he tested positive for coronavirus but only experienced mild symptoms.

Speaking to Sky News, he said, "I was lucky in my case... but I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Prince Charles #world

