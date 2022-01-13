Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Palace

Prince Andrew (Image-Reuters)

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, the Buckingham Palace said on January 13.

“With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," a statement said.

