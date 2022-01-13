MARKET NEWS

Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Palace

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles

AFP
January 13, 2022 / 11:13 PM IST
Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, the Buckingham Palace said on January 13.

“With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," a statement said.

Also read: Britain’s Prince Andrew steps away from public duties over sex scandal

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the statement added.

 
