Look forward to working with him: PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden; here's how other world leaders reacted

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: 'Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights'.

January 20, 2021 / 11:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the US on January 20 and vowed to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Biden, PM Modi wrote:

He further said: “The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.”

PM Modi also extended his “best wishes” to Joe Biden “for a successful term in leading the US as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security”.

Here's how some other world leader's reacted to Biden becoming the President of the US. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote:

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted:

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen tweeted:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s spokesperson said: “Joe Biden’s victory represents the victory of democracy over the extreme right. Five years ago, we believed without

doubt that Trump was a bad joke. Five years later, we realise that he endangered the world’s most powerful democracy.”

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said: “A tyrant’s era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign. We expect [the Biden administration] to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years.”
