Look forward to working with him: PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden; here's how other world leaders reacted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the US on January 20 and vowed to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.



My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Biden, PM Modi wrote:

He further said: “The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.”



My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

PM Modi also extended his “best wishes” to Joe Biden “for a successful term in leading the US as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security”.

Here's how some other world leader's reacted to Biden becoming the President of the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote:



We are ready to work with President @JoeBiden from day one to strengthen EU-US relations, reaffirm the enduring relevance of #NATO and reinforce multilateral responses to issues such as climate change and the defence of democracy and human rights. #EU2021PT

— António Costa (@antoniocostapm) January 20, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted:



I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2021





Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen tweeted:



The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner,

to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gc7HIIg2Z8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s spokesperson said: “Joe Biden’s victory represents the victory of democracy over the extreme right. Five years ago, we believed without

doubt that Trump was a bad joke. Five years later, we realise that he endangered the world’s most powerful democracy.”Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said: “A tyrant’s era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign. We expect [the Biden administration] to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years.”