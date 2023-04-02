President Wickremesinghe seeks India's assistance to establish University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka

Wickremesinghe requested India's assistance to establish a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday sought India's assistance to establish a University of Governance and Public Policy in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe made the request when Bharat Lal, the Director General of the Indian Institute of Good Governance, called on him and discussed ways to improve the performance of the country’s civil service by implementing effective monitoring measures.

During the meeting, Lal shared India’s success in incorporating information technology into public service delivery, resulting in significant progress and cost savings, a presidential release said.

Both sides also discussed ways to enhance the country’s civil services and improve government institution performance by implementing effective monitoring measures, it said. Wickremesinghe requested India's assistance to establish a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka, the release added.