App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Trump will meet Imran Khan on July 22: White House

President Trump will welcome Prime Minister Khan to the White House on July 22, it said in a brief statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington DC on July 22 and the two leaders would discuss a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, the White House said on Wednesday.

President Trump will welcome Prime Minister Khan to the White House on July 22, it said in a brief statement.

The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the US and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict, it said.

Close

"President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries," the statement added.

related news

The statement came hours after the State Department said that the White House is yet to confirm "reports" of the meeting between the two leaders, in a diplomatic embarrassment to Islamabad after it announced the premier's first visit to America.

Prime Minister Khan will make his maiden trip to the United States on the invitation of President Trump, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal announced during his weekly press conference in Islamabad on June 4.

Asked to comment on Khan's schedule in Washington, state department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told journalists on Wednesday that she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm the visit.

"To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that's – we don't have anything to announce here from the State Department," Ortagus earlier said.

Soon after her comments, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Faisal tweeted that, "We wish to caution against speculation about PM's visit.

"We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time," he said.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari said that Khan will visit the US.

Bukhari said Khan will leave for the US on July 20. The US officials will announce about the meeting after completing the formalities, he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The report noted that Faisal, during his weekly press meet had said that Prime Minister Khan was slated to meet President Trump on July 22 during his trip to Washington.

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Washington and hold a meeting with President Trump on July 22, 2019," Faisal had said.

He had said the agenda of the meeting between the two leaders was being developed through diplomatic channels, and that the focus would be to "refresh the bilateral relationship". The two leaders were expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, regional issues and the Afghan peace process.

Khan was to be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other leaders during his visit to the US.

In September, Khan will travel to New York to represent Pakistan at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It would be his first UNGA session since he assumed office in August 2018.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Imran Khan #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.