Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

President Nicolas Maduro says Venezuela always honours its debts: Russia's RIA

The comments came a day after Russia said Caracas could have problems servicing its debt to Moscow after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas, Venezuela. (REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers in Caracas, Venezuela. (REUTERS)
Venezuela always honours its financial obligations to creditors, President Nicolas Maduro said on January 30 in comments to Russia's RIA news agency when asked if his government could offer guarantees it would repay loans to Russia and China.

The comments came a day after Russia said Caracas could have problems servicing its debt to Moscow after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company.
