President Joko Jokowi "confident" Tesla will invest in Indonesia

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Southeast Asia's largest economy has been wooing Tesla to invest in battery and car manufacturing since 2020, seeking to leverage its rich reserves of nickel ore, which can be processed for use in EV batteries.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is confident Tesla Inc will finalise a deal to invest in a production facility in his country, having offered the U.S. car maker incentives ranging from tax breaks to a concession to mine nickel.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, has held talks with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk twice, meeting him in person at his SpaceX facility in Texas last year and a telephone call, to try to secure a deal.

"I said to him that if you invest in Indonesia, I will give the concession of nickel," Jokowi said, referring to Indonesia's offer of a mining concession.