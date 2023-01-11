 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

President Joe Biden says 'surprised' to learn about classified documents at his office, vows cooperation

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mexico's President Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden said on Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president had been taken to his think tank office.

US President Joe Biden has said he was surprised to learn that some classified documents were found at a private office he once used at a Washington think tank, asserting that he is unaware of what is in those papers and is "cooperating fully" with their review.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mexico's President Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden said on Tuesday that he did not know that government records from his time as vice president had been taken to his think tank office.

Biden periodically used the office space from mid-2017, after his term as vice president for then-President Barack Obama ended, until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign.

"People know I take classified documents or classified information seriously. When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me, a secure office in the Capitol. The four years after being the Vice President, I was a professor at Penn," Biden told reporters in Mexico City.

The three leaders are in Mexico City to attend the 10th North American Leaders Summit.

A day earlier, the White House said that the Department of Justice was reviewing "a small number of documents with classified markings" from the previous Obama-Biden administration found at Biden's think-tank office here.