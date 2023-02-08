English
    President Joe Biden says 'Made in America' is his top priority

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    File image of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    US President Joe Biden has said that 'Made in America' is the top priority of his administration and announced that bridges, roads and highways in the country will be made with American construction materials.

    Joe Biden in his second State of the Union Address on Tuesday said to maintain the strongest economy in the world, the US also needs the best infrastructure in the world.

    The US used to be number 1 in the world in infrastructure, but then it fell to number 13th, he said.

    "Now we're coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower's Interstate Highway System," he said.