President Joe Biden doubles US emission reduction goal to 50-52%

Vowing a wholesale greening of the US economy, Biden updated a Paris Agreement goal set by former president Barack Obama of a 26 to 28 percent reduction by 2025 compared with 2005.

April 22, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Source: AP

President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled US climate ambitions ahead of a summit, promising the world's largest economy will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 off 2005 levels.

Vowing a wholesale greening of the US economy, Biden updated a Paris Agreement goal set by former president Barack Obama of a 26 to 28 percent reduction by 2025 compared with 2005.

The new target, to be formally announced by Biden Thursday when he convenes 40 world leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit, aims to "challenge the world on increasing ambition and combatting the climate crisis," an administration official told reporters.
