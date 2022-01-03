President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil Is Hospitalized

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Image: Reuters)

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was flown to São Paulo on Monday and hospitalized for treatment of a possible stomach obstruction after experiencing discomfort while on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, his office and a hospital said.

He was admitted to Vila Nova Star hospital, where he was undergoing exams under the care of Dr Antônio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who treated Bolsonaro after he was stabbed in 2018 while campaigning for president. Bolsonaro is in stable condition, the hospital said, adding that five doctors were overseeing his care.

The injuries he sustained in 2018 required at least four surgeries. The stabbing severely injured Bolsonaro’s intestines and led to a lengthy hospitalization that effectively knocked him off the campaign trail in the final stretch.

Bolsonaro nonetheless pulled off a decisive victory. The president has suggested — without evidence — that political rivals masterminded the attack.

A judge in 2019 found that the assailant was mentally ill and as such could not be convicted of a crime. The judge ordered that the assailant, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, be held at a mental health ward in the prison system until public safety officials determined he no longer posed a threat.

The president was last hospitalized in July after experiencing a bout of hiccups that lasted several days and caused stomach pain.

Macedo, who was on vacation in the Bahamas, was to fly to Brazil on Monday to see the president. The doctor told the news site UOL that it was too early to tell whether the president’s condition was serious. He said he could be experiencing an intestinal obstruction for something as common as not chewing his food properly.

Critics have assailed Bolsonaro for taking a vacation as calamitous floods swept through the northern state of Bahia, killing at least 20 people and destroying thousands of homes.