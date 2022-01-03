MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil Is Hospitalized

The President of Brazil was admitted to Vila Nova Star hospital, where he was undergoing exams under the care of Dr Antônio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who treated Jair Bolsonaro after he was stabbed in 2018 while campaigning for president.

New York Times
January 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Image: Reuters)

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Image: Reuters)

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was flown to São Paulo on Monday and hospitalized for treatment of a possible stomach obstruction after experiencing discomfort while on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, his office and a hospital said.

He was admitted to Vila Nova Star hospital, where he was undergoing exams under the care of Dr Antônio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who treated Bolsonaro after he was stabbed in 2018 while campaigning for president. Bolsonaro is in stable condition, the hospital said, adding that five doctors were overseeing his care.

The injuries he sustained in 2018 required at least four surgeries. The stabbing severely injured Bolsonaro’s intestines and led to a lengthy hospitalization that effectively knocked him off the campaign trail in the final stretch.

Bolsonaro nonetheless pulled off a decisive victory. The president has suggested — without evidence — that political rivals masterminded the attack.

A judge in 2019 found that the assailant was mentally ill and as such could not be convicted of a crime. The judge ordered that the assailant, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, be held at a mental health ward in the prison system until public safety officials determined he no longer posed a threat.

Close

Related stories

The president was last hospitalized in July after experiencing a bout of hiccups that lasted several days and caused stomach pain.

Macedo, who was on vacation in the Bahamas, was to fly to Brazil on Monday to see the president. The doctor told the news site UOL that it was too early to tell whether the president’s condition was serious. He said he could be experiencing an intestinal obstruction for something as common as not chewing his food properly.

Critics have assailed Bolsonaro for taking a vacation as calamitous floods swept through the northern state of Bahia, killing at least 20 people and destroying thousands of homes.

 (Author: Ernesto Londoño and Flávia Milhorance)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)
New York Times
Tags: #Brazil #Health #Jair Bolsonaro #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2022 07:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.