President Hassan Rouhani tells US to end 'maximum pressure' on Iran: Report

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged the United States on September 11 to end its policy of "maximum pressure" on his country, and said Tehran would cut its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal further if necessary, state TV reported."The United States should understand that militancy has no profit and must abandon its policy of maximum pressure on Iran ... Iran's commitments to the nuclear deal is proportional to other parties and we will take further steps if necessary," Rouhani was quoted as saying.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:56 pm