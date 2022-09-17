English
    President Droupadi Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

    On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu emplaned for London in order to attend Queen Elizabeth II's burial and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu left for London on Saturday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

    "President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a picture of Murmu. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission here on September 12 to convey the country's condolences.

    India had also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday. In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely.

    She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.
    September 17, 2022
