President Donald Trump slams former White House aide Omarosa Manigault as 'dog'

President Donald Trump today lashed out at his former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in especially angry terms, slamming her as a "dog" and "crazed" as their mud slinging match escalated.

Manigault Newman who gained fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," and then secured a $180,000 a year staff job at the White House yesterday released a recording of a private conversation she had with the president after she was fired.

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" as she is commonly known in America a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

But today, he ratcheted up the war of words to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he doesn't pull punches when insulting his critics.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

The recordings by the disgruntled 44 year old Manigault Newman, once an ardent Trump ally, represents a stunning breach of presidential trust.

Explaining to CBS News why she made the recordings, Omarosa said: "I'm the kind of person who covers her own back. In Trump World, everyone lies."

"Everyone says one thing one day and they change their story the next day. I wanted to have this type of documentation. in the event I found myself in this position where, as you said, they're questioning my credibility." Manigault Newman's tell all book, "Unhinged," hits bookstores today.