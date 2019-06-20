App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

President Donald Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia: Spokeswoman

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck a power station in Al-Shuqaiq city, in the Saudi province of Jizan, with a cruise missile, according to the group's Al Masirah TV.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Sanders added.

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck a power station in Al-Shuqaiq city, in the Saudi province of Jizan, with a cruise missile, according to the group's Al Masirah TV.

Close

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:10 am

tags #World News

