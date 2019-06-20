President Donald Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia: Spokeswoman

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Sanders added.

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck a power station in Al-Shuqaiq city, in the Saudi province of Jizan, with a cruise missile, according to the group's Al Masirah TV.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.