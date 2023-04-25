 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US President Joe Biden formally launches 2024 re-election bid

Apr 25, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Biden’s announcement today came on the fourth anniversary of when he declared his presidential campaign in 2019 on a promise to restore the “soul of America”.

United States President Joe Biden on April 25 launched his reelection bid with a call for Americans to choose him again to save democracy, less than three years after he defeated his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, made the announcement in a promotional video posted on Twitter.

The 80-year-old president will begin his final campaign after a lifetime in politics from a familiar position of low expectations.

Already the oldest person ever elected as a US president, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term and is facing intense scrutiny about his fitness to serve another four years in the White House.

His kick-off message shows he is betting that voters will reward him for his decades of experience and record, while looking past age concerns.