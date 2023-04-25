US President Joe Biden formally launches 2024 re-election bid

Biden’s announcement today came on the fourth anniversary of when he declared his presidential campaign in 2019 on a promise to restore the “soul of America”.

United States President Joe Biden on April 25 launched his reelection bid with a call for Americans to choose him again to save democracy, less than three years after he defeated his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden, a Democrat, made the announcement in a promotional video posted on Twitter.



Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

The 80-year-old president will begin his final campaign after a lifetime in politics from a familiar position of low expectations.

Already the oldest person ever elected as a US president, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term and is facing intense scrutiny about his fitness to serve another four years in the White House.

His kick-off message shows he is betting that voters will reward him for his decades of experience and record, while looking past age concerns.

Kamala Harris, Vice President and a potential Biden successor who has come under fire from some Democrats for her performance as VP, will reprise her role as Biden’s running mate.

She posted the video on her Twitter handle too:



As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/W7YA0HZfm0

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2023

The Democrats’ better performance in the November midterm elections quieted talk of a significant primary challenge.

Biden’s announcement today came on the fourth anniversary of when he declared his presidential campaign in 2019 on a promise to restore the “soul of America”. However, a rematch against Donald Trump could prove even more bruising than their initial 2020 battle.

Trump attacked Biden in a statement on April 24 before the announcement over his handling of the economy, inflation, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and immigration. The former president repeated the false claim that he lost to Biden in 2020 because the election was “rigged.”

