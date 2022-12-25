 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Bhandari appoints CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda as Nepal's new PM

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

The swearing in ceremony of the newly-appointed Prime Minister will take place at 4 pm on Monday, according to the President's Office.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda (Image: @ani_digital)

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday appointed CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda as the new Prime Minister of Nepal.

Prachanda has been appointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal as per the Article 76 Clause 2 of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by the President's Office here.

The President had called any member of the House of Representatives, who can garner a majority with support from two or more parties as stipulated in the Article 76 clause 2 of the Constitution to submit a claim for the Prime Minister's post.

Prachanda, 68, had submitted the claim before the deadline given by the President expired at 5 pm on Sunday.

Prachanda along with CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) president Ravi Lamichhane, Rastriya Prajatantra Party chief Rajendra Lingden among other top leaders earlier went to the President's Office with a proposal to appoint him as the new Prime Minister, sources said.