Mar 20, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Preferred Hotels & Resorts to add 10 member hotels in India by 2020-end

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a global portfolio of independent luxury hotels, is looking to add around 10 member hotels in India by the end of 2020, a senior company official said today.

At present, the company has 35 hotels across the country as its member hotels.

"We are confident of adding 10 hotels in India in next two years, by end of 2020. The pipeline is very strong in India," Preferred Hotels & Resorts South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australasia Executive Vice President Saurabh Rai told PTI.

The scale up is likely to be under collections such as LVX, Lifestyle and Connect, he added. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific series of 50th anniversary celebrations of the company here. "We are also keenly looking at Preferred Residences, which is not present in India yet," Rai said.

The company has around 20 partners in India including Leela and ITC, he added. On being asked the benefits accrued to the partners, Rai said: "We add business value along with five deliverables such as global sales, global marketing, end-to-end electronic distribution ability, quality assurance and cost saving."

Preferred Hotels & Resorts currently represents more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries.

"As we commemorate the Preferred brand's 50-year legacy of inspiring travel, we are more committed than ever to providing travellers with even more opportunities to embrace the spirit of independence and to making our pineapple logo synonymous with the ultimate hallmark in world-class hospitality," Preferred Hotels & Resorts CEO Lindsey Ueberroth told reporters.

On being asked about the locations the company is looking at for expansion, Rai said: "They are going to be aspirational locations." The company may expand in places where it is already present such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and also enter new destinations such as Jodhpur and Agra, he added.

