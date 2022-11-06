English
    Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania: State media

    PTI
    November 06, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    A Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported on Sunday.

    TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

    The plane had departed from the capital Dar es Salaam and "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains," TBC reported.

    Bukoba Airport is on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

    Rescue boats had been deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added.

    Precision Air is Tanzania's largest privately-owned airline.
