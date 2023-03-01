 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What to make of Prachanda, Oli parting ways over Nepal Presidential polls

Pranay Sharma
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

A few days back, Prachanda announced his decision to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel as president instead of Oli’s UML nominee, Subas Nembang. Voting for the president will take place on March 9 and the winner will also be announced the same day.

Differences over the choice of Nepal’s next president has led Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal, better known as Prachanda, and his main coalition partner, Kharga Prasad Sharma Oli, to part company on Monday.
Prachanda, leader of the Maoist Centre, and, Oli, who heads the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist), had formed a coalition in December 2022, after last year’s general election in the country, causing unease in India as it was perceived to have a pro-China tilt.

The president’s post in Nepal has traditionally been largely ceremonial. But in recent years, it has become politically active, leading political parties to ensure the incumbent is close to them.

However, if the president so desires, he will have a bigger role to play in a political setup, if the election throws up a hung Parliament and the prime minister is busy striking a balance between his different coalition partners to ensure his survival.

