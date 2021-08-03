MARKET NEWS

Powerful explosion, gunfire hit Kabul; civilians protest against Taliban

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Reuters
August 03, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (PC-AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city's heavily fortified "Green Zone", an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said.

ALSO READ: The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?

The city's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Minutes after the blast hundreds of civilians in Kabul came out on to the streets and chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) to express their support for Afghan government forces and opposition to the Taliban.

Last week residents in western Herat braved the streets despite nearby fighting to protest against the Taliban. Other cities quickly organised to join the chant from their homes in the evenings, as a message of support for embattled security forces.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over check points, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

The Taliban said their fighters in Kabul killed a district governor of central Maidan Wardak province on Tuesday, the latest in a series of killings by the insurgent group aimed at eliminating senior government officials and social activists.
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #car bomb #foreign embassies #Kabul Blast #Taliban
first published: Aug 3, 2021 10:55 pm

