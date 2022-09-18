English
    Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, tsunami warning issued

    The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

    Reuters
    September 18, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Representational image (Wikimedia)

    A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.

    The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

    Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

    It was unclear if there were any casualties.

    The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Taiwan.

    Japans weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 metre for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.
