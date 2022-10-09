English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 10, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Power supply restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after disruption

    Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to use back-up diesel generators for its own needs, such as cooling the reactor blocks.

    Reuters
    October 09, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Photo via AP)

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Photo via AP)

    The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said.

    The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to use back-up diesel generators for its own needs, such as cooling the reactor blocks.

    "After almost two days of operating the emergency cooling pumps of the active zones of the reactors with power from diesel generators, the operational staff are restoring the normal regimen of powering the plant's own needs from the energy system of Ukraine," Energoatom said on Telegram.

    Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has two observers at the plant, confirmed the power supply had been restored.

    "Our team at #Zaporizhzhya confirms the offsite power line lost yesterday was restored & #ZNPP is reconnected to the grid a temporary relief in a still untenable situation," Grossi said on Twitter, repeating his call for a protection zone around the plant.

    Close

    Russian forces occupied the plant soon after they invaded Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian operators have remained on site.

    Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for shelling at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear plant, which has damaged buildings and raised concern about a potential nuclear disaster.
    Reuters
    Tags: #nuclear plant #Russia #Ukraine #war #Zaporizhzhia
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.