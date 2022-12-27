English
    Power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.

    Reuters
    December 27, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

    Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.

    "Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

    "The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."
