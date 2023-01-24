English
    Power returns to cities in Pakistan day after massive outage

    The outage started around 7:30 am (0230 GMT) on Monday, a failure linked to a cost-cutting measure as Pakistan grapples with an economic crisis.

    AFP
    January 24, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Power had returned to most cities across Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after a nationwide breakdown left the country of 220 million people without electricity.

    Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday evening that power was being gradually restored.

    Electricity largely returned to mega cities Karachi and Lahore overnight, but with localised and brief falls in connection continuing.