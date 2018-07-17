Power plant will be built to meet power needs of Gautam Budh Nagar: Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said that a power plant will be built to meet the electricity demands of Gautam Budh Nagar district and the region. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Show (IFJAS) and the 61st India International Garment [IIGF] here.

"The Jewar international airport project will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India in the near future and a power plant will also be built to match the requirement of electricity which will further bring Gautam Budh Nagar on development path,” the Minister of State for Culture (Independent Charge said.

Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industry Minister Satyadev Pachauri said manufacturers and exporters not only earn foreign exchange, but also pay tax and create job opportunities in the country.

"One stop windows will be created so that exporters can give more time for business development," he said.

Organisers said 250 exhibitors from across the country are participating in the events

Buyers from several countries , including the US, Russia, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Spain, will be placing orders, Rakesh Kumar of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) said.

The IFJAS is being organised by the EPCH and IIGF by the Apparel Export Promotion Council [AEPC].