App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 27, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power bank catches fire on a plane, flight delayed by three hours in China

The fire was doused by the security and fire department, the airline further said. However, a video of the incident doing the rounds on the internet shows a crew member and a passenger using water bottles and juices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A mobile power bank caught fire inside a plane in China on Sunday leading to a delay of three hours in the flight.

The China Southern Airlines said in a statement on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the incident happened when the passengers were boarding the flight CZ3539, smoke and fire was noticed coming out of a bag kept in the overhead bin.

The fire was doused by the security and fire department, the airline further said. However, a video of the incident doing the rounds on the internet shows a crew member and a passenger using water bottles and juices.

The passenger who owned the bag which stored the power bank was escorted by police to help with the investigations. The preliminary investigation revealed that the power bank was not in use when it caught fire, the airline said.

related news

According to Channel News Asia, a replacement aircraft was called in to fly the passengers and after three hours of delay from the scheduled departure time, the plane left the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport for Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

The Li-ion batteries used in mobile phones, laptops, and power banks have been banned by the International Civil Aviation Organisation as they pose fire risks. However, the airlines usually allow the devices in carrying bags.

tags #Business #trends #world

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC