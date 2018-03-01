Power bank catches fire on a plane, flight delayed by three hours in China

A mobile power bank caught fire inside a plane in China on Sunday leading to a delay of three hours in the flight.

The China Southern Airlines said in a statement on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the incident happened when the passengers were boarding the flight CZ3539, smoke and fire was noticed coming out of a bag kept in the overhead bin.

The fire was doused by the security and fire department, the airline further said. However, a video of the incident doing the rounds on the internet shows a crew member and a passenger using water bottles and juices.

The passenger who owned the bag which stored the power bank was escorted by police to help with the investigations. The preliminary investigation revealed that the power bank was not in use when it caught fire, the airline said.



Power bank fire on board China Southern CZ3539, Feb 25 2018. pic.twitter.com/cby6E62qRv

— ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) February 25, 2018

According to Channel News Asia , a replacement aircraft was called in to fly the passengers and after three hours of delay from the scheduled departure time, the plane left the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport for Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

The Li-ion batteries used in mobile phones, laptops, and power banks have been banned by the International Civil Aviation Organisation as they pose fire risks. However, the airlines usually allow the devices in carrying bags.