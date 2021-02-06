Post-pandemic life | World will take 7 years to return to normal

Source: AP

At the current pace of vaccination, it could potentially take the world seven years to reach normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report uses 75 percent coverage of a country's population with a two-dose vaccine as a target. More than 119 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered across the world, with the process taking place more quickly Western countries, according to Bloomberg's Vaccine Tracker.

The report clarifies that the calculations are volatile and will change based on acceleration or disruptions of vaccine rollouts.

With the highest vaccination rate in the world, Israel is on course for 75 percent coverage in just two months, the report says.

In the US, the pace of vaccination is 1,339,525 doses per day, which means it could take the country 11 months to cover 75 percent of the population with a two-dose vaccine.

Scientists have different yardsticks of measuring "herd immunity". US scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has suggested it will take 70-85 percent coverage of the population for things to return to normal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Vaccinating large portions of the population is crucial to prevent coronavirus infections and ensuring that people can resume normal lives safely.