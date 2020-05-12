App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Observing that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the existing international system's limitations, India's envoy in the US has said that the world after COVID-19 needs a template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Observing that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the existing international system's limitations, India's envoy in the US has said that the world after COVID-19 needs a template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity.

Economic growth and human welfare need to go hand in hand and there is a need to ensure equitable, affordable and timely access to health products and technologies for all, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in a virtual interaction with Asia Group hosted by former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma on Monday.

"The current pandemic shows the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity," Sandhu said.

Close

Indian Pharma companies are global leaders in producing affordable low cost medicines and vaccines, he said, adding that India is a reliable partner for providing affordable medicines to the US.

related news

"Our long-standing and robust partnership with the US in the area of health and scientific research has further deepened during the time of pandemic," he said.

Similarly, India has been working with the US private sector in vaccine development. Serum Institute of India has collaborated with Codagenix Inc - a New York based clinical-stage Biotechnology Company - to rapidly co-develop a live-attenuated vaccine against the emergent coronavirus, Sandhu said.

Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad has collaborated with the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the vaccine company FluGen to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 called CoroFlu, he said.

Sandhu said that the containment of the virus and economic recovery will require a strong international cooperation to complement the national policy efforts.

India is also working with its international partners, including its neighbours, to combat the pandemic. It has delivered medical supplies and assistance to over 123 partner countries, he said.

"We have taken the lead in the SAARC region through an Emergency Relief corpus with an initial seed fund of USD 10 million. Our Rapid Response Medical Teams have been deployed in the Maldives, Kuwait. Our health experts are sharing best practices through online training for our neighbours and are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines," the Indian diplomat said.

Noting that much has changed in the last few weeks, Sandhu said that the world looks a completely different place as nation after nation has taken shelter at home to stop the relentless march of the invisible enemy. Understandably, each country has erected its line of defence with the aim to minimise the loss of life.

"The global health crisis has brought in its wake an economic crisis of a scale that has not been seen in a long time.

"Grappling with these twin crises, governments today face an impossible choice between public health and economy. We will need a delicate balancing act. We need to revitalise our economies as well as enhance resilience, scalability and sustainability of our healthcare systems," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #USA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Govt issues data processing rules for Aarogya Setu; violators may face jail term

Govt issues data processing rules for Aarogya Setu; violators may face jail term

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.