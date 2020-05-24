App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Portugal prepares to welcome back tourists, says no compulsory quarantine for those flying in

Portugal's Foreign Minister Santos Silva explained that while some health checks will be introduced at airports, the country will not impose compulsory quarantine for those flying in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Portugal
File image: Portugal

Portugal’s doors are open to tourists, the country’s Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on May 22. It is one of the first European countries to welcome back visitors from elsewhere in the continent.

“Tourists are welcome in Portugal,” Santos Silva told newspaper Observador, explaining that some health checks will be introduced at airports but there will be no compulsory quarantine for those flying in.

Portugal, which has so far recorded 30,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,289 deaths, is slowly easing restrictions in place since it locked down in mid-March.

Close

It has been less affected than its neighbour Spain or Italy, which both plan to reopen next month.

related news

Many shops and restaurants in Portugal have already reopened under strict restrictions as part of an effort to revive the country’s export-oriented, tourism-dependent economy.

“Portugal’s health system responds well, and this is very important for us to be able to welcome people,” Santos Silva said.

The minister’s comments came a day after British low-cost airline easyJet, which operates in various Portuguese cities, said it would restart a small number of flights next month.

Earlier this month Portugal’s flag carrier TAP resumed some of its international operations, with flights to London and Paris.

Flights to and from outside the European Union are still temporarily suspended until June 15, with some exceptions, including some routes to and from Portuguese-speaking nations like Brazil.

The Spain-Portugal land border, which has been closed to tourists since March, will also remain shut until then.

“We are gradually going to start looking at easing border controls,” Internal Affairs Minister Eduardo Cabrita said on May 22.

The tourism industry, one of the hardest hit by the outbreak, contributed 14.6 percent to gross domestic product in 2018, according to the latest official data, and helped Portugal to recover from a severe debt crisis.

The sector registered a 62 percent slump in the number of people staying in holiday accommodation in March from a year ago and total hotel revenues fell by over 57 percent.

Unemployment in the Algarve region more than doubled in April compared with the same month last year as the lockdown kept foreign visitors away and wiped out seasonal jobs.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 11:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Portugal #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: Soon, IT firms will probably dial in for resources thanks to WFH

Coronavirus impact: Soon, IT firms will probably dial in for resources thanks to WFH

The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

The Tech Weekender: Lockdown 4.0, Microsoft Build 2020, Apple and Google unite, Joe Rogan heads to Spotify and more

Domestic flights from May 25: Maharashtra, Bengal yet to approve; Tamil Nadu to abide by Centre’s view

Domestic flights from May 25: Maharashtra, Bengal yet to approve; Tamil Nadu to abide by Centre’s view

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.