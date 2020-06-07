App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pope warns 'be careful, don't cry victory too soon' after lockdowns are lifted

In his off-the-cuff comments to the people in the square, he didn't name any country, but said that two days earlier, in one day, a death of an infected person was registered every minute.

PTI

Pope Francis is cautioning people in countries emerging from coronavirus lockdowns to keep following authorities' rules for COVID-19 containment.

“Be careful, don't cry victory, don't cry victory too soon," he said Sunday. Italy's gradual easing of stay-at-home rules now allows the public to gather in St Peter's Square on Sundays for the pope's noon blessing, and Francis was clearly delighted to see several hundred people gathered in the square below his window, standing safely either individually or as families.

Francis told the faithful to “follow the rules, they are rules that help us to avoid the virus getting ahead” again.

Close

“Thank God, we're slowly coming out” from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

related news

But in his prepared remarks, the Argentine-born pontiff has also expressed dismay that the virus is still claiming many lives, especially in Latin America.

In his off-the-cuff comments to the people in the square, he didn't name any country, but said that two days earlier, in one day, a death of an infected person was registered every minute.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Pope Francis #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.