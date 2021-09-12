MARKET NEWS

Pope Francis warns of 'threat of antisemitism' in Europe

'I think of the threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere. This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity,' the pontiff said.

September 12, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

Pope Francis warned on Sunday of "the threat of antisemitism" in Europe and beyond in an address to Christian and Jewish leaders during a brief visit to Hungary, where he also met anti-migration premier Viktor Orban.

"I think of the threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere. This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity," the pontiff said.
