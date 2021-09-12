Pope Francis warns of 'threat of antisemitism' in Europe

Pope Francis warned on Sunday of "the threat of antisemitism" in Europe and beyond in an address to Christian and Jewish leaders during a brief visit to Hungary, where he also met anti-migration premier Viktor Orban.

"I think of the threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere. This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity," the pontiff said.