Pope Francis visits Iraq, calls for freedom of conscience and religion

Pope Francis' visit to Iraq is an effort to comfort the country's ancient but dwindling Christian community and deepen his dialogue with other faiths. During an interfaith service in southern Iraq, the pope said that freedom of conscience and religion were "fundamental rights" that should be recognised everywhere.

AFP
March 06, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
This handout picture released by Ayatollah Sistani's media office shows Iraq's most revered Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (L) meeting with Pope Francis and his delegation, at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. (Photo: Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office / AFP)

This handout picture released by Ayatollah Sistani's media office shows Iraq's most revered Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (L) meeting with Pope Francis and his delegation, at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. (Photo: Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office / AFP)

The meeting, on the second day of the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, marked a landmark moment in modern religious history and a milestone in Francis's efforts to deepen dialogue with other religions. In this image, Pope Francis (3d L) stands with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP) Pope Francis (third from left) stands with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

Sayyid Jawad Al-Khoei (C) Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute, supporter of interreligious dialogue, close to the religious authorities of Najaf, receives Pope Francis at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP) Sayyid Jawad Al-Khoei (centre), Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute that supports interreligious dialogue, receives Pope Francis at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

The pontiff's March 5-8 visit, the first ever by a pope to Iraq, will include inter-religious prayers at the ancient city of Ur where the Bible says Abraham, the father of three religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, was born, and is one of the oldest sites of Mesopotamia. In this image Sayyid Jawad Al- Khoei (C) Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute, supporter of interreligious dialogue, close to the religious authorities of Najaf, is pictured as Pope Francis arrives at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP) The pontiff's March 5-8 visit, the first ever by a pope to Iraq, will include inter-religious prayers at the ancient city of Ur where the Bible says Abraham, the father of three religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, was born, and is one of the oldest sites of Mesopotamia. In this image, Sayyid Jawad Al- Khoei (centre) Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute is pictured as Pope Francis arrives at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province on March 6. (PC-AFP) Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province on March 6. (PC-AFP)

Pope Francis speaks during an interfaith service with many of Iraq's religious minorities in attendance, at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP) Pope Francis speaks during an interfaith service with many of Iraq's religious minorities in attendance, at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

(L-R) Bishop Ilias Ishaq of the Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Greek Orthodox Bishop for Baghdad Kuwait and their surroundings Ghattas Hazim, and Father Mina Al Ureshalimi of the Coptic Orthodox Church and an unidentified guide arrive to the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP) Bishop Ilias Ishaq of the Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Greek Orthodox Bishop for Baghdad, Kuwait and their surroundings, Ghattas Hazim, and Father Mina Al Ureshalimi of the Coptic Orthodox Church and an unidentified guide arrive at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

A convoy of cars accompany Pope Francis (black car) as he arrives to the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, (PC-AFP) A convoy of cars accompany Pope Francis (black car) as he arrives at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, (PC-AFP)
