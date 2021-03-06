Pope Francis visits Iraq, calls for freedom of conscience and religion

This handout picture released by Ayatollah Sistani's media office shows Iraq's most revered Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (L) meeting with Pope Francis and his delegation, at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. (Photo: Ayatollah Sistani's Media Office / AFP)

Pope Francis (third from left) stands with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

Sayyid Jawad Al-Khoei (centre), Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute that supports interreligious dialogue, receives Pope Francis at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

The pontiff's March 5-8 visit, the first ever by a pope to Iraq, will include inter-religious prayers at the ancient city of Ur where the Bible says Abraham, the father of three religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, was born, and is one of the oldest sites of Mesopotamia. In this image, Sayyid Jawad Al- Khoei (centre) Secretary-General of the Al-Khoei Institute is pictured as Pope Francis arrives at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

Pope Francis is received at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province on March 6. (PC-AFP)

Pope Francis speaks during an interfaith service with many of Iraq's religious minorities in attendance, at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)

Bishop Ilias Ishaq of the Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Greek Orthodox Bishop for Baghdad, Kuwait and their surroundings, Ghattas Hazim, and Father Mina Al Ureshalimi of the Coptic Orthodox Church and an unidentified guide arrive at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province. (PC-AFP)