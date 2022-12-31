 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pope Francis to lead unique funeral for ex-pope Benedict

Dec 31, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne -- but lived within the Vatican and still wore white.

In this file photo taken on September 28, 2014 Pope emeritus Benedict XVI (L) speaks with Pope Francis during a papal mass for elderly people at St Peter's square at the Vatican. (Image source: AFP)

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral next week, with Pope Francis leading a "simple" ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday.

The 95-year-old would have a "solemn but simple" funeral on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a briefing after his death.

The sudden deterioration of the ex-pope's health earlier this week sparked questions over what would happen next.

The death of a Roman Catholic pope usually sets in motion time-honoured traditions, but would someone who had given up the papacy get papal treatment?

Unlike when previous popes have died, there is no need to call a conclave to elect a new pontiff, as Francis -- chosen to succeed Benedict in 2013 -- remains very much in the post.