Pope Francis leads Sunday prayer a week after surgery

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy, July 11, 2021. (Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing colon surgery last week, greeting the faithful from a balcony at Gemelli hospital in Rome.

“Dear brothers and sisters: Buongiorno,” the pope said, smiling and waving to the well-wishers who had gathered in the courtyard in front of the hospital. The crowd — a mix of Romans, tourists, nuns, priests, medical students and hospital staff — applauded and waved back.

After thanking the faithful for their prayers during his recovery, Francis, 84, praised Italy’s national health service.

“In these days of being hospitalized, I have experienced once again how important good health care is — accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries,” he said. “This precious benefit must not be lost.”

Francis appeared to be in good spirits, although his voice seemed weak at times. But for the first time since the pope's surgery July 4, the Vatican did not issue a medical update at noon.

The pope normally leads the Angelus prayer and blessing on Sundays from a window in the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. That routine was altered during the pandemic, and for weeks at a time, when Italy was under lockdown, he instead broadcast the prayer from a Vatican library.

The announcement July 4 of the pope’s unexpected hospitalization for what the Vatican said was “scheduled” colon surgery sowed perhaps unnecessary alarm. Francis had half of his colon removed and is recovering on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital — part of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

On Sunday, Francis also expressed his appreciation for and encouragement to the staff of Gemelli and other hospitals.

He called on the faithful to pray for all those who are sick.

After delivering the Angelus prayer, Francis said that last week, his prayers had been “aimed at Haiti,” recognizing the assassination July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife, Martine.

Sunday was dedicated to seafarers and those who make a living from the sea. Francis called on “everyone” to “take care of the health of the seas — no plastic in the sea!” he said.

By Elisabetta Povoledo

c.2021 The New York Times Company