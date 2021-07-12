MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pope Francis leads Sunday prayer a week after surgery

After delivering the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis said that last week, his prayers had been "aimed at Haiti," recognizing the assassination July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife, Martine.

New York Times
July 12, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy, July 11, 2021. (Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy, July 11, 2021. (Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing colon surgery last week, greeting the faithful from a balcony at Gemelli hospital in Rome.

“Dear brothers and sisters: Buongiorno,” the pope said, smiling and waving to the well-wishers who had gathered in the courtyard in front of the hospital. The crowd — a mix of Romans, tourists, nuns, priests, medical students and hospital staff — applauded and waved back.

After thanking the faithful for their prayers during his recovery, Francis, 84, praised Italy’s national health service.

“In these days of being hospitalized, I have experienced once again how important good health care is — accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries,” he said. “This precious benefit must not be lost.”

Francis appeared to be in good spirits, although his voice seemed weak at times. But for the first time since the pope's surgery July 4, the Vatican did not issue a medical update at noon.

Close

Related stories

The pope normally leads the Angelus prayer and blessing on Sundays from a window in the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. That routine was altered during the pandemic, and for weeks at a time, when Italy was under lockdown, he instead broadcast the prayer from a Vatican library.

The announcement July 4 of the pope’s unexpected hospitalization for what the Vatican said was “scheduled” colon surgery sowed perhaps unnecessary alarm. Francis had half of his colon removed and is recovering on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital — part of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

On Sunday, Francis also expressed his appreciation for and encouragement to the staff of Gemelli and other hospitals.

He called on the faithful to pray for all those who are sick.

After delivering the Angelus prayer, Francis said that last week, his prayers had been “aimed at Haiti,” recognizing the assassination July 7 of President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife, Martine.

Sunday was dedicated to seafarers and those who make a living from the sea. Francis called on “everyone” to “take care of the health of the seas — no plastic in the sea!” he said.

By Elisabetta Povoledo

c.2021 The New York Times Company
New York Times
Tags: #Pope Francis #World News
first published: Jul 12, 2021 11:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.