App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pope calls on international community to help flood victims in Kerala

He voiced his hopes that “these brothers and sisters” would be supported by "our solidarity, and by concrete support from the international community".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pope Francis today called on the international community to provide "concrete support" to the victims in flood-battered Kerala. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.

"The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes,” he said.

He voiced his hopes that “these brothers and sisters” would be supported by "our solidarity, and by concrete support from the international community".

He expressed his closeness to the Church in Kerala, “which is at the forefront of efforts to bring aid to the population.” Pope Francis than led the crowds gathered at St Peter's Square in prayer for those suffering from “this great calamity.”

Nearly 200 people have been killed since August 8 in the state's worst floods in a century while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
First Published on Aug 19, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Kerala floods #world

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.