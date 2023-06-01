English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pope accepts resignation of India bishop accused of rape

    The Vatican announced the decision on Thursday, without giving any further information.

    Reuters
    June 01, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    Pope francis

    Pope francis

    Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Franco Mulakkal as bishop of Jalandhar in northern India, who was acquitted last year of repeatedly raping a nun over a two year period.

    The Vatican announced the decision on Thursday, without giving any further information.

    Mulakkal, 59, was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Jalandhar, in Punjab state, in 2013. He stepped down temporarily from the post in 2018 when he was accused by a nun of raping her multiple times.

    A court acquitted him in January 2022, but both the investigating officer and the nun have appealed the verdict.

    Indian media said Pope Francis met MPope, resignation, Franco Mulakkalulakkal in February, but the Vatican gave no information about the encounter.

    Bishops traditionally hand in their resignation when they turn 75.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Franco Mulakkal #pope #resignation
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 05:19 pm